League Two
AccringtonPCambridgeP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Accrington Stanley P-P Cambridge United

Tuesday's League Two game between Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Referee John Busby inspected the playing surface at the Wham Stadium on Tuesday and the match was called off at approximately 17:50 GMT.

A new date is yet to be announced.

Ahead of Tuesday's other fourth-tier games, Accrington were 19th in the table, four points above the relegation zone, while Cambridge were 13th.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster3219762364
2Plymouth3119481761
3Carlisle32151341158
4Luton32141171853
5Portsmouth3115791652
6Exeter32155121650
7Mansfield3212119447
8Stevenage3214414146
9Wycombe3113711046
10Barnet3211129-245
11Colchester3112811644
12Grimsby3212812044
13Cambridge3112712343
14Blackpool31101291242
15Morecambe3012513-741
16Crawley3111614-1139
17Yeovil3291112-738
18Crewe3281212-1136
19Accrington308913-1033
20Notts County329617-2133
21Cheltenham3271114-1032
22Hartlepool3271114-1832
23Leyton Orient328519-1529
24Newport3151016-1525
View full League Two table

