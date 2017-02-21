Accrington Stanley P-P Cambridge United

Tuesday's League Two game between Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Referee John Busby inspected the playing surface at the Wham Stadium on Tuesday and the match was called off at approximately 17:50 GMT.

A new date is yet to be announced.

Ahead of Tuesday's other fourth-tier games, Accrington were 19th in the table, four points above the relegation zone, while Cambridge were 13th.