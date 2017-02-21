Accrington Stanley P-P Cambridge United
-
- From the section Football
Tuesday's League Two game between Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Referee John Busby inspected the playing surface at the Wham Stadium on Tuesday and the match was called off at approximately 17:50 GMT.
A new date is yet to be announced.
Ahead of Tuesday's other fourth-tier games, Accrington were 19th in the table, four points above the relegation zone, while Cambridge were 13th.