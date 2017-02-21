Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Reading 0.
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Reading
-
Huddersfield Town moved back to within four points of the automatic promotion places in the Championship as Philip Billing's late winner was enough to beat rivals Reading.
Billing grabbed the only goal when he reacted quickly to volley in from close range with eight minutes left.
Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi saved a first-half penalty from Rajiv van La Parra to keep the scores level.
But home pressure told late on, with the Royals now four points behind Town.
Wins for Brighton on Saturday and Newcastle on Monday meant a draw would have seen both sides lose ground on the top two, and they appeared mindful of that in an entertaining and open first period.
The Terriers, who have now won 11 of their past 13 league matches, created the best chance when Izzy Brown was felled by Liam Moore, but Van La Parra's spot-kick was well saved.
Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga also wasted good opportunities for the hosts.
Reading's best chance saw a Roy Beerens shot brilliantly pushed onto the bar by Danny Ward, who also made a couple of smart close-range stops to preserve his clean sheet.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Ward
- 2Smith
- 44HefeleBooked at 90mins
- 26Schindler
- 15Löwe
- 8Billing
- 10Mooy
- 9Kachunga
- 37BrownSubstituted forPayneat 38'minutes
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forLolleyat 66'minutes
- 21WellsSubstituted forQuanerat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Whitehead
- 5Hudson
- 14Cranie
- 16Payne
- 18Lolley
- 23Quaner
- 39Coddington
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 2Gunter
- 16Moore
- 24Blackett
- 11Obita
- 23Williams
- 38Kelly
- 54MutchSubstituted forSwiftat 71'minutes
- 12McClearySubstituted forPopaat 61'minutes
- 50GrabbanSubstituted forKermorgantat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Beerens
Substitutes
- 5McShane
- 6Evans
- 8Swift
- 18Kermorgant
- 19Meite
- 25Popa
- 31Jaakkola
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 19,894
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Reading 0.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner tries a through ball, but Jack Payne is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Liam Moore (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant with a headed pass.
Booking
Yann Kermorgant (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Swift (Reading).
Jack Payne (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Nahki Wells because of an injury.
Delay in match Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).
Offside, Reading. Yann Kermorgant tries a through ball, but Roy Beerens is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Reading 0. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Offside, Reading. Adrian Popa tries a through ball, but Roy Beerens is caught offside.
Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town).
Danny Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. John Swift replaces Jordon Mutch.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Yann Kermorgant replaces Lewis Grabban.
Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ali Al Habsi.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Lewis Grabban.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jordon Mutch.
Foul by Roy Beerens (Reading).