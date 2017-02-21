Huddersfield Town 1-0 Reading

Championship
Huddersfield Town moved back to within four points of the automatic promotion places in the Championship as Philip Billing's late winner was enough to beat rivals Reading.

Billing grabbed the only goal when he reacted quickly to volley in from close range with eight minutes left.

Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi saved a first-half penalty from Rajiv van La Parra to keep the scores level.

But home pressure told late on, with the Royals now four points behind Town.

Wins for Brighton on Saturday and Newcastle on Monday meant a draw would have seen both sides lose ground on the top two, and they appeared mindful of that in an entertaining and open first period.

The Terriers, who have now won 11 of their past 13 league matches, created the best chance when Izzy Brown was felled by Liam Moore, but Van La Parra's spot-kick was well saved.

Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga also wasted good opportunities for the hosts.

Reading's best chance saw a Roy Beerens shot brilliantly pushed onto the bar by Danny Ward, who also made a couple of smart close-range stops to preserve his clean sheet.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Danny Ward saves from Reading's Lewis Grabban
Both goalkeepers made several important saves, including this fine block by Huddersfield's Danny Ward from Lewis Grabban

