Matty Taylor: Bristol Rovers drop transfer complaint against Bristol City

Matty Taylor has scored once in two appearances for Bristol City

Bristol Rovers will not be pursuing their complaint against rivals Bristol City over the transfer of Matty Taylor.

Rovers said they were going to make an official complaint to the English Football League following the 26-year-old striker's move last month.

They claimed City knew the details of a release clause in his contract.

Rovers said in a statement: "The decision comes after high-level discussions between the clubs about an agreed transfer policy going forward."

Taylor, who scored 61 league goals in 118 league games for Bristol Rovers, became the first player to leave Rovers for City since Trevor Morgan in 1987.

Bristol City said they "welcomed the news" that the complaint was not being pursued.