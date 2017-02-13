Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City hopeful on forward's injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola learnt from Arsenal and Liverpool results

Manchester City are hopeful forward Gabriel Jesus did not suffer a serious foot injury in the 2-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth.

Jesus, 19, scored on his first two league starts for City but lasted just 14 minutes on the south coast after appearing to turn his ankle.

City will find out the extent of the problem on Tuesday.

"Hopefully it won't be for a long time," Guardiola told the BBC. "We will have to wait until tomorrow."

Jesus, who arrived from Palmeiras in January, scored in wins over West Ham and Swansea and was looking to become only the third City player - after Emmanuel Adebayor and Kevin de Bruyne - to find the net on each of his first three Premier League starts for the club.

But he suffered the problem early in the game at Vitality Stadium and was replaced by Sergio Aguero.

It was the third straight game in which the Argentine had been left on the bench by Guardiola. The Spaniard said: "Sergio played good. He fought and scored a goal for his confidence and I am so happy for him. He was important before the game and is still important."

Aguero's "goal" was officially recorded as a Tyrone Mings own goal after the striker's effort was diverted into his own net by the Bournemouth defender.

'Difficult to win the title'

Raheem Sterling's opener and Mings' own goal in the second half allowed City to extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competition.

The result means they move from fifth to second in the table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Asked if they can win the title, Guardiola said: "It's so difficult. Chelsea have to lose three games and we have to win all the games. You know how difficult it is to win games in the Premier League.

"We will take it game by game. Now we are second but the gap to third, fourth, fifth and sixth is nothing. The gap to Chelsea is still massive. Game by game, we have to improve."

Analysis

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 live

"I don't think City can catch Chelsea. It's too big a gap with Chelsea performing as they have done, but it was a comfortable performance from City - they are brilliant going forward."

Injuries mount for Howe

On-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere has played in 22 of Bournemouth's 25 league games this season

Bournemouth had injury concerns of their own as midfielder Jack Wilshere and defender Simon Francis both limped off in the first half.

Earlier this month, the Cherries, who have now won just one of their past nine league games, lost striker Callum Wilson to a season-ending knee injury.

"Jack was just feeling his ankle," said boss Eddie Howe. "I don't think there's a major injury there but he couldn't move freely and there was pain in his ankle so we took him off.

"We will wait and see on Simon - he is feeling his hamstring again. He went to make a pass and felt it, as he had last time [at Everton]."