BBC Sport - Blackburn v Man Utd in FA Cup: Remember when Rovers ruled football?

Remember when Blackburn ruled football?

As Blackburn Rovers prepare to host Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round, BBC Sport goes back to the mid-90s when Jack Walker, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Shearer took the club to the top at United's expense.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League

Watch live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round across BBC Sport this weekend - including Sutton v Arsenal live on BBC One on Monday 20 November.

Available to UK users only.

