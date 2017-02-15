Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Man Utd20:05Saint-Étienne
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Saint-Etienne

Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney
Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney were both on the bench for Man Utd's 2-0 win over Watford

    Manchester United will be without Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick for Thursday's first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Saint-Etienne.

    Boss Jose Mourinho said captain Rooney and midfielder Carrick have "little muscular problems" and will be rested.

    "Wayne and Carrick, I don't want to say 'injuries' because I don't think we are speaking about injuries," he added.

    Defender Phil Jones is out after sustaining a foot injury in the 0-0 draw with Hull City on 1 February.

    Shaw overlooked

    Luke Shaw
    Shaw made 13 appearances for United from August to November this season, but only one since

    Luke Shaw has received another setback, with Mourinho confirming the left-back will be left out of his squad for the fourth consecutive match.

    The 21-year-old has returned from a double leg fracture he sustained last season, but has made just one appearance since November.

    "He's not playing tomorrow, because my team is playing well and I am happy with my back four - Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind," Mourinho said.

    Fellow defender Marcos Rojo is also available for selection.

