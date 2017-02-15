Manchester United v Saint-Etienne

Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney were both on the bench for Man Utd's 2-0 win over Watford

Manchester United will be without Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick for Thursday's first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Saint-Etienne.

Boss Jose Mourinho said captain Rooney and midfielder Carrick have "little muscular problems" and will be rested.

"Wayne and Carrick, I don't want to say 'injuries' because I don't think we are speaking about injuries," he added.

Defender Phil Jones is out after sustaining a foot injury in the 0-0 draw with Hull City on 1 February.

Shaw overlooked

Shaw made 13 appearances for United from August to November this season, but only one since

Luke Shaw has received another setback, with Mourinho confirming the left-back will be left out of his squad for the fourth consecutive match.

The 21-year-old has returned from a double leg fracture he sustained last season, but has made just one appearance since November.

"He's not playing tomorrow, because my team is playing well and I am happy with my back four - Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind," Mourinho said.

Fellow defender Marcos Rojo is also available for selection.