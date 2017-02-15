Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
KAA Gent18:00Tottenham
Venue: Ghelamco Arena

Gent v Tottenham Hotspur

Danny Rose (left) and Jan Vertonghen (right) challenge with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Vertonghen (right) sustained ankle ligament damage during a win over West Bromwich Albion in January

    Tottenham will still be without Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela for the Europa League round of 32 first leg at Gent.

    Rose has not played since 31 January because of a knee injury, while Lamela remains sidelined with a hip problem.

    Defender Vertonghen (ankle) could return for the FA Cup game against Fulham on Sunday but Thursday's match in Belgium comes too soon.

    "Jan is close and we're very happy," said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

    "Danny Rose is on plan, he's very positive, a good reaction after his injury. Erik Lamela is building step by step, positive too.

    "We're happy with the way they are training."

    Both teams come into the game off the back of a defeat, with Spurs having lost 2-0 at Liverpool last Saturday, on the same day that Gent were beaten 1-0 at home by Eupen.

    However, while Pochettino's side remain in Champions League contention in third place in the Premier League, Gent are down in eighth in the Belgian top flight.

    Spurs have never won a game in Belgium, having drawn two and lost two of their previous four fixtures.

