Match ends, Juventus 4, Palermo 1.
Juventus 4-1 Palermo
-
- From the section European Football
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala scored twice against his former club Palermo in a comfortable win for the champions.
Juve, who are now 10 points clear at the top, led through Claudio Marchisio.
Dybala, who had earlier hit the post, curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner and then set up Higuain for a chipped third.
The Argentina striker got a late second from Higuain's backheel before Ivaylo Chochev's consolation header in the third minute of injury time.
That was the first goal Juventus had conceded in Serie A in six games.
Palermo remain eight points adrift of safety in 18th.
Second-placed Roma can pull the gap back to seven points if they beat Joe Hart's Torino on Sunday.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 23Dani Alves
- 4Benatia
- 19Bonucci
- 22Asamoah
- 8MarchisioBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRincónat 75'minutes
- 6KhediraSubstituted forLeminaat 45'minutes
- 20Pjaca
- 21Dybala
- 27SturaroSubstituted forCuadradoat 70'minutes
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 5Pjanic
- 7Cuadrado
- 12Alex Sandro
- 18Lemina
- 24Rugani
- 25Murara Neto
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 28Rincón
- 32Audero
- 34Kean
Palermo
- 1Posavec
- 3Rispoli
- 6GoldanigaBooked at 4mins
- 4Andjelkovic
- 19Aleesami
- 28JajaloSubstituted forSunjicat 51'minutes
- 25Corsini
- 18Chochev
- 20SallaiSubstituted forEmbaloat 71'minutes
- 30Nestorovski
- 22BaloghSubstituted forDiamantiat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vitiello
- 8Trajkovski
- 11Embalo
- 12Gonzalez
- 14Gazzi
- 15Cionek
- 23Diamanti
- 44Sunjic
- 55Marson
- 58Breza
- 89Morganella
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Palermo 1.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Carlos Embalo (Palermo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Palermo 1. Ivaylo Chochev (Palermo) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Diamanti with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Palermo. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Carlos Embalo (Palermo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, Palermo 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Offside, Juventus. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sinisa Andjelkovic.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Josip Posavec.
Attempt saved. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Ilija Nestorovski (Palermo).
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Bruno Henrique (Palermo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Palermo. Alessandro Diamanti replaces Norbert Balogh.
Offside, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josip Posavec (Palermo) because of an injury.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Claudio Marchisio.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.
Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Palermo. Carlos Embalo replaces Roland Sallai.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Stefano Sturaro.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Bruno Henrique (Palermo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roland Sallai (Palermo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Sunjic with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Medhi Benatia (Juventus).
Norbert Balogh (Palermo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Palermo 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Mario Lemina (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Palermo).
Foul by Mario Lemina (Juventus).
Ivaylo Chochev (Palermo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Henrique (Palermo).