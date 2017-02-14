Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Real Madrid19:45Napoli
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored only two goals in this season's Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from a knock to be included in Real Madrid's squad to face Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward missed training on Monday after picking up a minor injury in Saturday's La Liga win at Osasuna.

However, Wales international Gareth Bale (ankle) will not play.

Striker Arkadiusz Milik is fit for Napoli.

The Poland international has recovered from a cruciate ligament injury and has been included in the Serie A side's squad. Defender Lorenzo Tonelli, who has not played since 21 January, has also travelled.

Zidane wary of in-form Napoli

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale has not played since November but returned to training last week

Holders Real Madrid are aiming to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for a seventh successive year.

Napoli, meanwhile, are only in the last 16 for the second time but Real coach Zinedine Zidane is not taking anything for granted against the Italians.

"You can't win a knockout tie in one match," he said. "We're going step by step and game by game.

"Everyone wants to win the Champions League but it's a long, hard road we're on.

"Napoli are a good attacking side and they play with a lot of intensity and speed. They're small, tricky players with good technique.

"We have the tools to do them harm and we want to do that."

Can Napoli beat 'the champions of the world'?

La Liga leaders Real have lost just two games all season - against Sevilla in the league on 15 January and against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey three days later.

Napoli, meanwhile, go into the game in impressive form, having not lost any of their 18 games since October.

"With the awareness that we are going to play an away match against the champions of the world and a really strong side, we will be a bit worried," said Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.

"Sometimes it's a positive feeling because it gives you a boost. On the other hand if you don't have courage to face your opponent with determination there is no need to play."

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 15th February 2017

    View all Champions League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Arsenal64201214
    2Paris St G6330612
    3Ludo Razgd6033-93
    4Basel6024-92

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Napoli6321311
    2Benfica622208
    3Besiktas6141-57
    4Dynamo Kiev612325

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Barcelona65011615
    2Man City623129
    3B Gladbach6123-75
    4Celtic6033-113

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Atl Madrid6501515
    2Bayern Mun6402812
    3FC Rostov6123-65
    4PSV Eindhoven6024-72

    E

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Monaco6321211
    2Bayer Levkn6240410
    3Tottenham621307
    4CSKA6033-63

    F

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Bor Dortmd64201214
    2Real Madrid6330612
    3Legia War6114-154
    4Sporting6105-33

    G

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Leicester6411113
    2FC Porto6321611
    3FC Copenhagen623159
    4Club Brugge6006-120

    H

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Juventus6420914
    2Sevilla6321411
    3Lyon622228
    4Dinamo Zagreb6006-150
    View full Champions League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CAMP

    Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired