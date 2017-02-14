Bayern Munich v Arsenal

David Ospina conceded six goals in six appearances during the Champions League group stage

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina will start at Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.

The Colombian, 28, featured in all six group matches and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed he will keep his place ahead of Petr Cech.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez will miss the game at the Allianz Arena because of a hamstring injury.

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso missed training on Monday with a knee injury but is fit.

Ozil to be dropped?

Mats Hummels and Mesut Ozil helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup

Mesut Ozil is also in the Arsenal squad for the trip to the Allianz Arena but recent reports suggest he could be dropped for the game because of poor form.

Germany international Ozil has not scored for the Gunners since 10 December.

Bayern defender Mats Hummels expects to face his international team-mate, saying he is a "world-class player".

"For me it was a surprise that Mesut is doubtful to play," said Hummels.

"He is someone who is always put on the field. I think he will be on the pitch from the first minute because he is a class player."

This is the fourth time Bayern and Arsenal have met at this stage of the competition since 2005, with the German side progressing on the past three occasions.