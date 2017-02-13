Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Paris St G19:45Barcelona
Venue: Parc des Princes

Paris St-Germain v Barcelona

Lionel Messi (left), Neymar and Luis Suarez
Lionel Messi (left), Neymar and Luis Suarez all scored in Barcelona's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves at the weekend

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain are boosted by the return to action of midfielder Marco Verratti, who had been out with a calf injury.

    The Italian played an hour in Friday's 3-0 win over Bordeaux, but fellow midfielders Thiago Motta (suspended) and Javier Pastore (injured) are out.

    La Liga champions Barcelona may recall defender Gerard Pique for the Champions League last-16 first leg tie.

    But full-back Aleix Vidal is out for five months with an ankle injury.

    These two sides met at the quarter-final stage in 2015, with Barca progressing after a 5-1 aggregate victory, while the Catalan side also progressed past the French team on away goals in 2013.

    "Obviously it's talked about in the dressing room, but each year it's different," said PSG winger Angel di Maria.

    "It's a new era, with new players and it's a new opportunity for everyone."

    MATCH FACTS

    • Barcelona have won their last three games against Paris St-Germain (eight scored, two conceded).
    • PSG have never kept a clean sheet against Barcelona (nine games in all competitions).
    • The French side have lost only one of their last 42 home games in European competition (won 26, drawn 15). It came against Barcelona in April 2015 in the Champions League quarter-finals (1-3).
    • Edinson Cavani has scored six goals in as many games in the Champions League this season, which equals his best tally in the competition (six in 2014-15). However, he has never scored in 350 minutes of Champions League action against Barcelona.
    • Lionel Messi scored 10 goals in the 2016-17 Champions League group stages, the second-most in the competition's group phase after Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 last season.
    • Neymar has scored five goals in four games against PSG, his highest tally in the Champions League. He is the top goal creator in this season's competition with seven assists.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Arsenal64201214
    2Paris St G6330612
    3Ludo Razgd6033-93
    4Basel6024-92

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Napoli6321311
    2Benfica622208
    3Besiktas6141-57
    4Dynamo Kiev612325

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Barcelona65011615
    2Man City623129
    3B Gladbach6123-75
    4Celtic6033-113

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Atl Madrid6501515
    2Bayern Mun6402812
    3FC Rostov6123-65
    4PSV Eindhoven6024-72

    E

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Monaco6321211
    2Bayer Levkn6240410
    3Tottenham621307
    4CSKA6033-63

    F

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Bor Dortmd64201214
    2Real Madrid6330612
    3Legia War6114-154
    4Sporting6105-33

    G

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Leicester6411113
    2FC Porto6321611
    3FC Copenhagen623159
    4Club Brugge6006-120

    H

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Juventus6420914
    2Sevilla6321411
    3Lyon622228
    4Dinamo Zagreb6006-150
    View full Champions League tables

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CAMP

    Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
    Camp

    Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired