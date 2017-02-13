Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Benfica19:45Bor Dortmd
Venue: Estádio da Luz

Benfica v Borussia Dortmund

Mario Goetze
Germany's World Cup winner Mario Gotze has made 16 appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring twice

    Injured Mario Gotze has not been included in the Borussia Dortmund squad for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at Benfica.

    The midfielder, 24, is struggling with a leg injury that kept him out of Dortmund's surprise 2-1 defeat at Bundesliga bottom side Darmstadt.

    Skipper Marcel Schmelzer and Lukasz Piszczek, who missed the Darmstadt defeat with injury, are available.

    Eduardo Salvio could return for Benfica after recovering from an ankle injury.

    However, Brazilian striker Jonas is a doubt after missing Monday's training session.

    Inconsistent Dortmund hope for European boost

    Dortmund's form has faltered since December, with the German side winning just two of their previous nine games in all competitions.

    They have only lost once in that time - Saturday's defeat by Darmstadt - but Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping for a convincing win in Portugal to revive their campaign.

    "We were simply a long way below our limit and we have to admit Darmstadt deserved to win," he said.

    "In all honesty, we come into our own when it's a 50-50 game."

    MATCH FACTS

    • Borussia Dortmund eliminated Benfica in the 1963-64 European Cup first round, their only previous encounter. They lost 2-1 in the first leg, but won 5-0 in Germany to win the tie.
    • Benfica have won only one of their last 15 European Cup/Champions League encounters with German clubs (D5 L9), it was against Kaiserslautern in November 1998.
    • Borussia Dortmund have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages in each of their last four participations, finishing top on each occasion.
    • Borussia Dortmund are one of six teams yet to suffer a defeat in the Champions League this season (W4 D2). They won both games earlier this season against another Lisbon side, Sporting (2-1 in Portugal, 1-0 at home).
    • However, Dortmund have lost six of their last eight games in the Champions League knockout stages (W2).

