Benfica v Borussia Dortmund

Germany's World Cup winner Mario Gotze has made 16 appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring twice

Injured Mario Gotze has not been included in the Borussia Dortmund squad for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at Benfica.

The midfielder, 24, is struggling with a leg injury that kept him out of Dortmund's surprise 2-1 defeat at Bundesliga bottom side Darmstadt.

Skipper Marcel Schmelzer and Lukasz Piszczek, who missed the Darmstadt defeat with injury, are available.

Eduardo Salvio could return for Benfica after recovering from an ankle injury.

However, Brazilian striker Jonas is a doubt after missing Monday's training session.

Inconsistent Dortmund hope for European boost

Dortmund's form has faltered since December, with the German side winning just two of their previous nine games in all competitions.

They have only lost once in that time - Saturday's defeat by Darmstadt - but Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping for a convincing win in Portugal to revive their campaign.

"We were simply a long way below our limit and we have to admit Darmstadt deserved to win," he said.

"In all honesty, we come into our own when it's a 50-50 game."

