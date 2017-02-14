Yakubu: New Coventry signing says 'my heart was always in England'

Yakubu last played in England for Reading in 2015, making seven appearances

Former Nigeria international Yakubu has revealed he wants to end his career in England after signing for Coventry.

The 34-year-old has a decade of experience in England but in the last five years he has played abroad apart from a brief spell at Reading.

He told BBC Sport: "I left to play in China, Qatar and Turkey, but my family and heart was always in England.

"I've always said I would love to end my career in England and that plan is still on track."

Yakubu has scored 96 Premier League goals - more than any other Nigerian and just five less than the top-ranked African scorer Didier Drogba.

His career in England began 14 years ago and has played in the top flight for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn.

He has now dropped down to League One, where Coventry are rooted to the foot of the table, but is determined to show he can still make an impact.

"My career in England started in 2003 and I have been very lucky to play for some top managers and teams," Yakubu added.

"Things are quite tough for Coventry City at the moment and I understand what is expected of me.

"I had the opportunity to train with the players here, I see great qualities and believe things can get better.

"I love scoring goals and helping my team-mates to score, together we can lift the club.

"I know this league very well because I have played in it with Leicester City and Reading in the past."