BBC Sport - Bournemouth 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola learned from Arsenal and Liverpool results

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he learned from Arsenal and Liverpool's results at Bournemouth as the Blues come away from the Vitality Stadium with a 2-0 victory.

MATCH REPORT: AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City

