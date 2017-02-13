BBC Sport - Bournemouth 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola learned from Arsenal and Liverpool results
Guardiola learned from Arsenal and Liverpool results
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he learned from Arsenal and Liverpool's results at Bournemouth as the Blues come away from the Vitality Stadium with a 2-0 victory.
MATCH REPORT: AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City
