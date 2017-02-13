BBC Sport - Bournemouth 0-2 Man City: Eddie Howe agrees with Cherries' disallowed goal
Howe agrees with Cherries' disallowed goal
- From the section Football
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe agrees with Joshua King's disallowed goal as the Cherries lose 2-0 at home to Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired