Nathan Dyer: Swansea City winger out for season with Achilles injury

Nathan Dyer
Nathan Dyer limps out of Swansea's defeat to Leicester City

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Dyer limped off after just seven minutes of the Swans' 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Dyer, who was a Premier League winner with Leicester last season, will undergo surgery in due course.

The news is a blow for boss Paul Clement, who has used Dyer regularly in recent weeks. "The initial prognosis is it doesn't look good," Clement said.

The former Southampton winger has featured in five games since Clement was appointed last month.

Swansea are also without fellow wingers Jefferson Montero (torn hamstring) and Mo Barrow, who is on loan at Leeds United.

