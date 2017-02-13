Yakubu: Coventry sign former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton & Leicester striker

Yakubu
Yakubu, who cost Everton £11.25m in 2007, hit double figures in six Premier League seasons for four different teams

League One's bottom club Coventry City have signed former Nigeria striker Yakubu on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old, who has not had a club since leaving Turkish side Kayserispor last year, has signed until the end of the season after a short trial.

"We're pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu, who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record," said City boss Russell Slade.

The deal is subject to Yakubu receiving international clearance.

"He's a one-in-every-two-games man goals-wise, so we had to be interested," Slade told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

In a decade in English football, Yakubu scored 114 times in 293 league appearances, mostly in the top flight, at Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

He was a target for Boreham Wood earlier in the season, training with the National League side, after returning to England following a spell in the Turkish top flight with Kayserispor.

