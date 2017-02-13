Captain Sean Morrison wants Leeds repeat from Cardiff at Derby

Skipper Sean Morrison (centre) scored his third goal of the campaign as the Bluebirds won at Leeds

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison wants a repeat of Saturday's performance at Leeds as the Bluebirds head to Derby.

Neil Warnock's side fought out an excellent 2-0 victory at Elland Road.

Morrison is expecting a tough test at Derby on Valentine's Day, but believes if Cardiff can keep up the levels they reached at Leeds then they can win.

"If we can be as solid as we were against Leeds then we've got every chance of coming away with three points," said the Bluebirds captain.

Cardiff face a Derby side recently knocked out of the FA Cup by Leicester and which fought back for a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Bristol City last time out.

Steve McClaren's men are pushing for a play-off spot, but Morrison said he and his teammates will travel with no fear.

"It's going to be tough, Derby have a good squad with a lot of good players," added Morrison.

"But they've had a difficult week with the cup and that. If we can go there and put in a performance like the one we did against Leeds then we've got every chance of coming back with at least a point and maybe all three.

"Under the boss we are solid. We know what we are capable of. We'll go to Derby confident. If you go to Leeds and come away with a clean-sheet and a win with the run they are on, then we will go to Derby with nothing to fear."

'Sometimes it's a bit telepathic'

Cardiff's good win at Leeds came via goals from Morrison and another for striker Kenneth Zohore, but was built on solid defending.

Indeed Cardiff kept their first clean-sheet on their travels at Elland Road since the opening day of the season.

Morrison said much of that was down to his growing partnership in the heart of defence with Sol Bamba, who Warnock brought to the club in October.

"It's been fantastic," said Morrison.

"Some players take a bit of time to adapt to a new team and a new partner next to them, but from the moment Sol stepped in there we just hit it off.

"I trust him and he trusts me. We've got a good thing going. Sometimes it's a bit telepathic and you just trust each other. I know he's got my back."