Swansea City: Defender Fernandez poised to sign new deal

Swansea defender Federico Fernandez has 32 caps for Argentina and three goals

Swansea City defender Federico Fernandez is set to sign a new contract at the Welsh club.

The Argentinean international centre-half was one of three big Swans players the club received offers for in January according to chairman Huw Jenkins.

But Fernandez, who played a big part as Paul Clements men beat Leicester to ease their Premier League relegation woes, said he was pleased to stay.

"Probably in the next week I will sign a new contract," said Fernandez.

Fernandez, who joined Swansea from Napoli in August 2014, declined to reveal which clubs had been keen on signing him last month, but said assurances from the Swans had helped make up his mind.

"We spoke about different things , we were very close to that," said the 27-year-old.

"But here they said I was very important for the team. They are confident in me and the club. I am happy to be here. The offers came in, the club said no and I am happy to stay."

Against the Foxes, Fernandez's centre-half partner at the Swans, Alfie Mawson, opened the scoring with an impressive volley.

Fernandez said he was enjoying playing alongside Mawson after the Swans had struggled to cope with the loss of former skipper Ashley Williams, who joined Everton last summer.

"Alfie works hard every day on the training ground," said Fernandez.

"I try to stay compact and help him next to me. He's got a lot of potential. He's a young guy. He will play in the Premier League for many years I hope.

"He tries to score goals like that in training, but that one was amazing."

The win over Leicester saw Swansea leapfrog their visitors and move to 15th in the table, four points above the relegation places.

But with a seemingly tough trip to leaders Chelsea next up for the Welsh club, Fernandez warned there was still plenty of work to do.

He added: "We have a long way to go, but we are doing things in the right way."