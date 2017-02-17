BBC Sport - FA Cup: Mark Wright on West Ham's 1994 heartbreak for No Guts, No Glory campaign
Mark Wright remembers West Ham heartbreak
- From the section Football
TV personality Mark Wright remembers his beloved West Ham suffering FA Cup heartbreak in the 1993-94 campaign when they lost 3-2 against Luton Town in a sixth-round replay, as part of BBC Sport's No Guts, No Glory campaign.
