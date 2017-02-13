Scottish Gossip: Finn Russell, Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, Partick Thistle, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at former manager Mark Warburton over inconsistent team selections. (The Herald)

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty says he tried unsuccessfully to call Mark Warburton for advice ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth-round win over Greenock Morton but that he had "the world" telling him which Rangers team to pick. (Daily Record)

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty has praised the Rangers players for shrugging off Mark Warburton's departure to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup after a 2-1 win over Greenock Morton. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Derby County and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Lee Camp says Billy Davies' reputation as a troublemaker is down to mischief making and urged Rangers to consider the ex-Ibrox midfielder as their new manager. (The Sun, print edition)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis believes there are more than enough challenges remaining at Pittodrie to keep manager Derek McInnes at the club, despite the former Rangers midfielder again being linked with the vacancy at Ibrox.(Press and Journal)

Billy Davies is one of the possible targets for Rangers as they seek a new manager

When Rangers were drawn against Dunfermline Athletic or Hamilton Academical, it was the 11th time in a row they have been given a home tie in a cup competition. (The Sun, print edition)

Niko Kranjcar's doctor expects the Croatian midfielder, who has been sidelined since October, to be back fit with Rangers in April. (Daily Record, print edition)

Greenock Morton manager Jim Duffy praised his players for giving Rangers a scare at Ibrox but said the Championship side paid the price for lacking a natural striker because of injuries. (The Sun, print edition)

Players' union chief Fraser Wishart has demanded that the Premiership and Scottish FA clamp down on the number of on loan players from England and further afield because it is damaging the development of home-grown talent. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic defender Efe Ambrose will discover this week if he can join Blackburn Rovers on loan for the rest of the season, the Nigerian's move having been held up by a work permit application. (The Sun, print edition)

Thoughts of a domestic treble still seem a long way off, according to winger James Forrest, despite League Cup winners Celtic running away with the Premiership title and being drawn at home to Championship side St Mirren in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. (The Scotsman)

Efe Ambrose is poised to hear if he can join Blackburn from Celtic

Celtic winger James Forrest believes he is in form of his life thanks to manager Brendan Rodgers' one-on-one tuition. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle midfielder Adam Barton says team-mate Danny Devine, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, is providing proof to the Glasgow side's squad that unfancied teams can lift the trophy.(The National)

Hibernian striker Grant Holt insists Sunday's 0-0 draw away to city rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup fifth round shows that the Easter Road side deserve to be in the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon has issued an apology to the club's fans for what he described as the "inept" display in losing 3-0 away to Falkirk - a result that leaves his side six points adrift of Championship leaders Hibs. (The Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Finn Russell's rushed missed conversion in front of the posts in Sunday's 22-16 defeat by France is being blamed on assistant coach Nathan Hines shouting "kick it, kick it" because the Scottish backroom team feared referee Jaco Peyper was about to rule out the try because of video evidence. (Daily Mail)

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson believes his side passed up a historic opportunity to beat France in Paris when they lost 22-16 to miss out on their first victory at the Stade de France since 1999.(The National)