Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle could start, having made his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute in the Magpies' 2-2 draw with Norwich.
Isaac Hayden misses out with an ankle injury, while Vurnon Anita (ankle) and Rolando Aarons (knee) remain out.
Aston Villa full-backs Neil Taylor (ankle) and James Bree (knee) are both doubts for the trip to St James' Park.
Midfielder Mile Jedinak may feature after missing the past five games with a groin injury.
Villa striker Libor Kozak, whose last first-team appearance was in August, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Match facts
- The Magpies are unbeaten in 10 home league games against Aston Villa (W6 D4), since a 3-0 loss in April 2005.
- Aston Villa haven't beaten Newcastle since April 2011, drawing six and losing five since then.
- Villa haven't won a league game since Boxing Day 2016 and have now gone eight games without a win in the Championship (W0 D2 L6) - this winless run is the longest currently in the Championship.
- Steve Bruce's side have the worst points tally in the Championship in 2017 (one point).
- Newcastle have only conceded the first goal of a Championship game on a league-low six occasions this season, but on every occasion which they have conceded first, they've lost the game.
- The two players with the most shots on target in the Championship this season could meet in this match: Dwight Gayle and Scott Hogan (43 each). However, Gayle (20 goals) has six more goals than Hogan (14 goals).
- Conor Hourihane has more assists than any other player in the Championship this season (11).