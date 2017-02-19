Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Dwight Gayle leads the Championship scoring charts with 20 goals this season

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle could start, having made his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute in the Magpies' 2-2 draw with Norwich.

Isaac Hayden misses out with an ankle injury, while Vurnon Anita (ankle) and Rolando Aarons (knee) remain out.

Aston Villa full-backs Neil Taylor (ankle) and James Bree (knee) are both doubts for the trip to St James' Park.

Midfielder Mile Jedinak may feature after missing the past five games with a groin injury.

Villa striker Libor Kozak, whose last first-team appearance was in August, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Match facts