Championship
Newcastle20:00Aston Villa
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Dwight Gayle
Dwight Gayle leads the Championship scoring charts with 20 goals this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle could start, having made his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute in the Magpies' 2-2 draw with Norwich.

    Isaac Hayden misses out with an ankle injury, while Vurnon Anita (ankle) and Rolando Aarons (knee) remain out.

    Aston Villa full-backs Neil Taylor (ankle) and James Bree (knee) are both doubts for the trip to St James' Park.

    Midfielder Mile Jedinak may feature after missing the past five games with a groin injury.

    Villa striker Libor Kozak, whose last first-team appearance was in August, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

    Match facts

    • The Magpies are unbeaten in 10 home league games against Aston Villa (W6 D4), since a 3-0 loss in April 2005.
    • Aston Villa haven't beaten Newcastle since April 2011, drawing six and losing five since then.
    • Villa haven't won a league game since Boxing Day 2016 and have now gone eight games without a win in the Championship (W0 D2 L6) - this winless run is the longest currently in the Championship.
    • Steve Bruce's side have the worst points tally in the Championship in 2017 (one point).
    • Newcastle have only conceded the first goal of a Championship game on a league-low six occasions this season, but on every occasion which they have conceded first, they've lost the game.
    • The two players with the most shots on target in the Championship this season could meet in this match: Dwight Gayle and Scott Hogan (43 each). However, Gayle (20 goals) has six more goals than Hogan (14 goals).
    • Conor Hourihane has more assists than any other player in the Championship this season (11).

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Monday 20th February 2017

    View all Championship scores

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton3220842868
    2Newcastle3121373566
    3Huddersfield311948761
    4Reading321868660
    5Leeds33184111158
    6Sheff Wed3217781158
    7Norwich33156121151
    8Fulham31131081549
    9Barnsley3314712449
    10Preston33131010449
    11Derby3113810747
    12Cardiff3313614-245
    13Ipswich33101112-741
    14Birmingham33101013-1440
    15Brentford3110714-137
    16QPR3210715-1137
    17Aston Villa3181211-636
    18Nottm Forest3310617-1236
    19Wolves319814-435
    20Burton329716-1334
    21Bristol City319517-432
    22Wigan327916-930
    23Blackburn317816-1329
    24Rotherham334524-4317
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired