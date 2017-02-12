How Burnley exposed a weak spot in Chelsea's defence - Ruud Gullit

Not many teams have tested Chelsea's three-man defence this season, but Burnley showed there is a way to get at Antonio Conte's side.

The Clarets were extremely clever in Sunday's 1-1 draw, especially in the way they targeted Chelsea's left flank, which is far less disciplined defensively than their right side.

Eden Hazard always wanders inside from the left - far more than Pedro does when he starts on the right - which is what happened at Turf Moor.

Chelsea lined up in their usual 3-4-3 formation at Turf Moor, with Hazard on the left of Diego Costa, and Pedro on the right

That leaves Chelsea's left wing-back Marcus Alonso to advance up the pitch and give them an option wide on that flank.

But, with Hazard often on the opposite side of the pitch, Alonso is sometimes left isolated when the Blues lose possession.

Alonso is also not as strong as their right wing-back Victor Moses when it comes to getting back to help his centre-halves. I look at him and think he is more of a left winger.

Touches in the first half v Burnley Eden Hazard Pedro

Graphic shows touches by Hazard (l) and Pedro (r) in the first half at Turf Moor. Hazard and Pedro swopped flanks in the second half but, before the break, 23 of Hazard's 51 touches in open play were in the right-half of the field. Only seven of Pedro's 34 touches were in the left-half

It is a weak spot because it leaves space to exploit if teams can get the ball into that channel behind Alonso, but you have to do it quickly.

Burnley managed it early on by playing long balls up to Andre Gray that forced Gary Cahill and David Luiz to come out wide, out of their comfort zone.

The Clarets had more success in the second half when Ashley Barnes intercepted a Chelsea header down that flank, with Alonso further up the pitch, and Hazard over on the right.

Cahill should have done better with his challenge on Barnes inside the Burnley half, and Luiz should have cut out the cross after Barnes had burst forward - but the ball still found Gray, who missed an excellent chance to put his side ahead.

Chelsea exposed by Burnley's fast transition

Media playback is not supported on this device Conte congratulates 'very tough' Burnley

Burnley got their tactics exactly right on Sunday. Their attitude was spot-on too.

Their game plan, and the way they executed it, was an example of how the right system and attitude gives you a chance when you are facing a side with more technical quality.

Chelsea are always well organised under Conte as well, of course, but they struggled to control the game because of Burnley's approach.

The Blues' goal at Turf Moor was typical of the clinical counter-attacking play that has helped take Conte's side to the top of the table.

But the speed of Burnley's own transition from defence to attack meant they created chances that way too, especially in the first half.

Sean Dyche's side played a lot of long balls right from the start of the game, but they did not just lump the ball forward for the sake of it. Those passes had a purpose.

It meant they bypassed midfield - an area where Dyche knew his side would be over-powered - and got the ball to Burnley's two strikers as quickly as possible.

Clarets were well-organised too

Media playback is not supported on this device Burnley making definite progress - Dyche

Burnley were attacking very well for a lot of the game but those long balls were also a defensive tactic. They stretched the play.

Instead of Chelsea winning back possession in midfield and launching attacks from there, which is what they wanted to do, they had to come at them from much further back.

That made it harder, especially against a team that does as much running as Burnley. The Clarets had more time to recover and get numbers back to hassle them outside their own area.

From Burnley's point of view, most of the second half was more about digging in and working hard defensively, rather than asking more questions of Chelsea.

But Dyche's side did well at that too. They were extremely well organised and were very difficult to break down. Their 4-4-2 formation sometimes became a six-man defence.

Burnley started with a 4-4-2 formation against the Premier League leaders, with Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray leading their attack

Chelsea had lots of the ball in the second half, but they did not find much space or create lots of chances and, after the break, it was significant that Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton did not have to make a save.

The Clarets have an incredible home record this season and, although they were beaten by Arsenal and Manchester City, they caused them plenty of problems too.

Dyche's side have to work very hard for every point they pick up but they got their reward for it this time - and they fully deserved their draw.

I think it was a good result for Chelsea too, because they could have lost. They did not play particularly well, but they still picked up a point, and they still have a very healthy lead at the top of the table.

Ruud Gullit was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.