Sergio Aguero: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola uncertain over striker's future

Sergio Aguero was the Premier League's Golden Boot winner in 2014-15

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is uncertain whether Sergio Aguero will remain at the club after this season.

The 28-year-old striker has been on the bench for the past two matches with new signing Gabriel Jesus favoured.

Guardiola has reiterated his desire to keep the Argentina forward.

But asked if he feared Aguero might leave in the summer, Guardiola said: "At the end of the season I don't know. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers."

He added: "I would like him to remain but I don't know what is going to happen. Even in my career I didn't know what would happen at the end of the season."

Aguero is City's top scorer this season with 18, 11 more than Raheem Sterling, who is next on the list.

'I want him to stay for a long time' - Guardiola

After coming off the bench in City's 2-1 win over Swansea on 5 February, Aguero said: "I want to stay, of course.

"In these [next] three months I have to help the club and then they will decide if I have a place here or not."

Aguero has scored 154 times for City since joining the club in 2011.

When asked why the striker might feel unsure of his future, Guardiola said: "I don't think he feels that way.

"Sergio knows the intention of his manager and the club. I don't want to sell him, I want him to stay here for a long time until he decides.

"The reason he's not played the last two games is because Leroy [Sane], Gabriel and Rash [Raheem Sterling] have played amazing. That's the only reason.

"He remains a top player and an important one for us to achieve our goals. I don't have doubts about that."

City's next three matches are in different competitions, at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday, Huddersfield in the FA Cup on 18 February before they host Monaco in the Champions League last 16 first leg on 21 February.