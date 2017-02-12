Paul Clement: Swansea boss warns still 'a lot to be done' to avoid relegation

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has won four of his seven games in charge

Paul Clement has warned his resurgent Swansea City side there is still "a lot to be done" to ensure they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Swans leapfrogged Leicester to 15th, four points clear of the bottom three, after their 2-0 win on Sunday.

Bottom when Clement was appointed in January, Swansea have gone on to win four of their next six league games.

"I am very happy with the form of the team, the confidence of the team," said Clement.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich assistant continued: "But it's only a small step in what is ultimately our objective, which is to sustain playing at this level. There's a lot to be done still."

Swansea were in a dire situation when Clement took over, with the players performing abysmally and the fans revolting against the club's board.

His predecessor Bob Bradley lasted only 85 days in the job, losing seven of his 11 games in charge and conceding 29 goals in the process.

Clement has solidified that porous defence, bringing structure to a team which has conceded 10 goals in six games since his appointment - albeit with four of those in one defeat against Arsenal.

He was handed the manager of the month award for his side's form in January, which saw them win against Crystal Palace and Southampton as well as beating Liverpool at Anfield.

"My job was to come in in January and put confidence back into the team, get them playing better and get them organised. I'm happy with the response from the players," he continued.

"We have had a really good start and I'm very pleased with the players. We totally deserved that victory.

"The fans want to see their team doing well, they want to see their team working hard, organised, playing well, they want to see their team winning. Fortunately they've seen some good results recently."

Meanwhile, Nathan Dyer left the field with an Achilles injury after five minutes, going down after landing awkwardly with no contact.

"The initial prognosis is it doesn't look good," Clement said.