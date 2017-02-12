Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri threatens changes after Swansea defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device I have support of everyone at Leicester - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri admitted he may have been too loyal to his Leicester players as their Premier League title defence has descended into a relegation battle.

They are one point above the drop zone after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Swansea.

Foxes boss Ranieri, who was given a vote of confidence by Leicester's board last week, is now considering changes.

"It is difficult when you achieve something so good you want to give them one chance, two chances, three chances. Maybe now, it is too much," he said.

"Of course, it is something I can change because in this way it is not possible to continue.

"I always question myself but I always say 'come on, we can do something good'."

Having confounded the odds to win a remarkable Premier League title last season, Leicester have been in startling decline this year.

Swansea's win lifted them above Leicester into 15th place

The Foxes are the only side in the top four English divisions without a league goal in 2017 and, with defeat at Swansea, they became the first reigning champions to lose five consecutive top flight matches since Chelsea in 1956.

Leicester's decline is embodied by striker Jamie Vardy and midfielder Riyad Mahrez, both of whom are shadows of the players who were so pivotal to the club's title success.

Last season Vardy scored 24 goals, but has just five so far this campaign, while Mahrez scored 17 goals and made 10 assists, compared to three goals and three assists this year.

Despite their current failings, Ranieri has stuck with the vast majority of the players who starred for Leicester last season - and believes they are capable of transforming their fortunes.

"Every time I speak to the players and the players speak to me we are always confident we can change the situation," the 65-year-old Italian added.

"But now there are a few matches in front of us so we have to find a solution very, very soon. There are two matches in front of us, one in the FA Cup and one in the Champions League but our mind is on the Premier League.

"I think the strength of the man is to have the right balance. Not to be so high when you win; not to be so down when you lose. You can remember what we did last season but you need to stay with your feet on the ground and say we have to react together."

Leicester have a two-week break from their Premier League struggles as they turn attentions to the FA Cup and Champions League.

Ranieri takes his team to League One side Millwall in next weekend's fifth-round tie, before a trip to Spanish title hopefuls Sevilla in the Champions League last 16 on 22 February.

The Foxes could be bottom of the league by the time they host Liverpool on Monday, 27 February.