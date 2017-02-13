BBC Sport - MOTD3: The resurgence of Swansea City

MOTD3: The resurgence of Swansea City

Martin Keown and Ruud Gullit join Jason Mohamed to discuss the resurgence of Swansea City since Paul Clement joined them as manager. in January.

READ: Leicester one point off relegation after defeat at Swansea

You can catch-up with Match of the Day from Monday on iPlayer.

