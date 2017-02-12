Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says nothing finalised on Old Trafford future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 20 Manchester United goals have come in just 34 appearances

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says "nothing is done" with regards to his future but insists he has fulfilled requirements needed to extend his contract.

The Swede, 35, joined Jose Mourinho's side last summer on a one-year deal and has scored 20 goals this season.

Mourinho said on Friday he believed the club's top scorer would still be at Old Trafford in 2017-18.

When asked about his future, Ibrahimovic said: "We'll wait and see."

Ibrahimovic's goals have helped Manchester United into the EFL Cup final - where they will face Southampton - as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils are also in the Europa League knockout stage.

Manchester United won the Community Shield in August and Ibrahimovic is confident of adding at least one more trophy to the collection.

"We have one and we can get our second one," he added.

"We are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, so if we don't become champions in the Premier League at least we can try and win two or three trophies."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired