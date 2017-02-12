Who was the only English Premier League scorer this weekend?

Crystal Palace have taken just four point from eight games since Sam Allardyce took charge

An unlikely sole English goalscorer, Burnley find home comforts again and is this the end of the Big Sam bounce?

BBC Sport takes a look at the quirkiest and more interesting statistics from the weekend.

Not Kane. Not Vardy. But who?

With Gareth Southgate set to name his squad for next month's friendly against Germany soon, the England manager may have been an alarmed observer this weekend, as one after another, English strikers failed to find the net.

Harry Kane started but barely threatened. Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck were reduced to cameo appearances. Wayne Rooney and Daniel Sturridge were unused substitutes. And wildcard possibilities like Andy Carroll or Jermain Defoe were injured and off-form respectively.

Not even the likes of Dele Alli, Adam Lallana or Theo Walcott got on the scoresheet, meaning no English player had scored this weekend before Sunday's late game between Swansea and Leicester.

But it wasn't Foxes striker Jamie Vardy who finally broke the duck, as Swans centre-back Alfie Mawson produced a stunning volley to become the only English goalscorer in all nine of this weekend's fixtures.

Swansea signed defender Alfie Mawson for £5.5m from Championship side Barnsley this season

Though perhaps Mawson, 23, should not be considered an unlikely scorer, having struck three times in his last six Premier League games, of which Swansea have won four.

Indeed, no defender has scored more Premier League goals in 2017 than Mawson, with Chelsea' Marcos Alonso also scoring three times.

Gylfi pleasure

Mawson is not the only symbol of Swansea's improvement under boss Paul Clement, as they possess - by one measure - the best midfielder in the Premier League this season.

After his pass set up Martin Olsson for Swansea's second against Leicester, Gylfi Sigurdsson has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season, more than any other midfielder, in an even split of eight goals and eight assists.

The Icelandic midfielder has scored three goals and assisted three others in Swansea's last six games since Clement's appointment on 2 January, putting him ahead of perhaps more lauded names on the list.

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana are close behind with 15 and 14 respectively, while the talents of Spurs pair Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne are all currently tied on 13.

Race you to 3,000?

In victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, Manchester United became the first team to win 2,000 points in the Premier League.

It's no surprise the Red Devils got there first, given they have won 13 out of the 24 total Premier League titles to date but here is how they did it...

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1. Manchester United 949 599 203 147 1,840 839 1,001 2,000 2. Arsenal 949 517 246 186 1,675 895 780 1,797 3. Chelsea 949 505 241 203 1,612 910 702 1,756 4. Liverpool 949 470 240 239 1,577 974 603 1,650 5. Tottenham Hotspur 949 388 247 314 1,366 1,223 143 1,411 6. Everton 949 343 275 331 1,237 1,190 47 1,304

It is no shock either that the top six are the only six clubs to have played in ever Premier League season so far but Arsenal, in second for many years, may want to be wary of Chelsea bearing down on them before long.

Manchester United have a fairly lengthy wait until they try for win 600, with Jose Mourinho's side not back in Premier League action until 4 March against Bournemouth.

Home is where the points are

Most sides tend to prefer their home comforts - a vocal crowd, a familiar pitch, that ideal spot in the dressing room - but Burnley are taking that preference to remarkable levels at Turf Moor this season.

A battling draw with runaway leaders Chelsea on Sunday is the 29th point Sean Dyche's side have claimed at home this campaign, as many as Arsenal have taken at the Emirates, and putting them fourth in the Premier League home table.

Their home form has seen 12th-placed Burnley punch above their weight and all but secure their Premier League status, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Every yin must have its yang though and Burnley's away record is in startling contrast to their home form, having taken only one point in 11 away games so far before a run of four consecutive matches on the road.

Travel sickness is a large factor in Leicester's alarming decline too - Sunday's defeat to Swansea meaning they are still yet to win away this season, with only three draws in 13 away games.

Indeed, at the moment the Foxes do not look like picking up another point anywhere in 2017 as they are now the first reigning top-flight champions to fail to score in six consecutive league matches, having gone over 10 hours without a goal.

No side in the top four tiers has won fewer points than Claudio Ranieri's side this calendar year - a draw against Middlesbrough in January giving the Foxes a solitary point, level with Aston Villa, Coventry City and Leyton Orient.

Yet if there is to be solace for Leicester it is probable that, like Burnley, it will come at home.

Both Leicester and Burnley are currently two of only six sides in Premier League history to have won more than 80% of their total points at home in a single season.

On current trend, with a remarkable 96.7% of points (29 out of 30) at Turf Moor this season, Burnley could be set to smash their 2009-10 record of 86.7% (26 out of 30). Fortunately for Dyche, his team have already equalled that 2009-10 side's final tally of 30 points.

Miserly Middlesbrough

Despite arriving at the Riverside with a free-scoring Romelu Lukaku and on a fine run, Everton's match with Middlesbrough was perhaps destined to end in a goalless draw.

Boro have easily the meanest defence of the current bottom six, having conceded only 27 goals in 25 games - the same amount as seventh-placed Everton - despite being only two points above the relegation zone.

If Aitor Karanka's side keep conceding at the rate of 1.08 goals per game, they will end the season with 41 goals against their name - and should they fail to beat the drop that would be comfortably the fewest number of goals conceded by a relegated Premier League side.

That is of course only half the story with Middlesbrough, as they are also the most miserly team in attack this season, with only 19 goals.

At a rate of 0.76 goals per game, they are on course to finish the campaign with just 29 goals - but there is precedent for staying up with such a sterile strike force.

In the 1996-97 season, Leeds United finished 11th, six points clear of relegation, despite scoring 28 goals in 38 games.

An ageing Ian Rush failed to fire after signing from Liverpool, while Brian Deane and Lee Sharpe were top scorers with just five strikes.

Yet manager George Graham's defensive nous saw them cough up just 38 goals (six fewer than champions Manchester United) as they eased to safety. Can Karanka do the same?

The end of the Big Sam bounce

In finance, the 'dead cat bounce' is a small, short-lived recovery as the price of a stock declines.

Football has its own theory - the new manager bounce, where a team's form improves after hiring a new boss and Sam Allardyce was once one of its finest proponents.

Though just as the dead cat bounce gives way to further decline, perhaps we've seen the peak of Big Sam's survival skills.

Defeat to Stoke on Saturday means Allardyce's side have taken just four points from eight Premier League games since he replaced the sacked Alan Pardew.

Allardyce has previously always won more than a point per game in his first eight in charge when taking over a Premier League side mid-season, in spells with Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Whether or not his typical dead cat bounce is simply delayed, 19th-placed Palace find themselves in a relegation dogfight.