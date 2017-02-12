Crotone 0-2 Roma

Edin Dzeko made up for his penalty miss against Crotone by scoring his 18th Serie A goal of the season later on

Edin Dzeko has suggested he will stop taking penalties after missing a second in five Serie A matches for Roma, who won 2-0 at Crotone to go second.

The league's top scorer, formerly of Manchester City, drove his kick wide when the game was goalless.

He did, though, seal victory with a fine first-time finish after Radja Nainggolan had bobbled in an angled first-half shot to put Roma in front.

"Next time I might leave the penalties for someone else to take," Dzeko said.

"I got my goal in the end and that's the important thing. Penalties can be missed. It happens."

Dzeko's wild penalty at Udinese in January went viral on social media

Footage of his first penalty miss, during a 1-0 win at Udinese on 15 January, went viral on social media after he blazed his kick well over the bar.

However, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has been prolific in front of goal for Roma, scoring his 18th Serie A goal of the campaign from a Mohamed Salah cutback with 13 minutes to play.

The victory moves Roma back above Napoli, who beat Genoa 2-0 on Friday, but both sides continue to trail leaders Juventus.

Crotone, promoted from Serie B last May, have not been out of the relegation zone all season, and remain next to bottom.

Roma travel to Spain to face Villarreal in the first leg of a Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday.