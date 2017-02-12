Italian Serie A
Crotone0Roma2

Crotone 0-2 Roma

Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko made up for his penalty miss against Crotone by scoring his 18th Serie A goal of the season later on

Edin Dzeko has suggested he will stop taking penalties after missing a second in five Serie A matches for Roma, who won 2-0 at Crotone to go second.

The league's top scorer, formerly of Manchester City, drove his kick wide when the game was goalless.

He did, though, seal victory with a fine first-time finish after Radja Nainggolan had bobbled in an angled first-half shot to put Roma in front.

"Next time I might leave the penalties for someone else to take," Dzeko said.

"I got my goal in the end and that's the important thing. Penalties can be missed. It happens."

Edin Dzeko
Dzeko's wild penalty at Udinese in January went viral on social media

Footage of his first penalty miss, during a 1-0 win at Udinese on 15 January, went viral on social media after he blazed his kick well over the bar.

However, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has been prolific in front of goal for Roma, scoring his 18th Serie A goal of the campaign from a Mohamed Salah cutback with 13 minutes to play.

The victory moves Roma back above Napoli, who beat Genoa 2-0 on Friday, but both sides continue to trail leaders Juventus.

Crotone, promoted from Serie B last May, have not been out of the relegation zone all season, and remain next to bottom.

Roma travel to Spain to face Villarreal in the first leg of a Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday.

Line-ups

Crotone

  • 1Cordaz
  • 22Rosi
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 23DussenneSubstituted forTrottaat 76'minutes
  • 13Ferrari
  • 15MesbahSubstituted forSampirisiat 55'minutes
  • 27Acosty
  • 28Capezzi
  • 8Crisetig
  • 24TonevSubstituted forNaliniat 81'minutes
  • 11Falcinelli

Substitutes

  • 3Machado Dos Santos
  • 5Festa
  • 9Nalini
  • 18Barberis
  • 20Kotnik
  • 29Trotta
  • 31Sampirisi
  • 33Viscovo
  • 42Suljic
  • 87Martella
  • 99Tochukwu Nwankwo

Roma

  • 1Szczesny
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 13da Silva PeresSubstituted forSilva Duarteat 88'minutes
  • 5Paredes
  • 6Strootman
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos
  • 11SalahSubstituted forDe Rossiat 80'minutes
  • 4NainggolanSubstituted forPerottiat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 3Nunes Jesus
  • 7Grenier
  • 8Perotti
  • 15Vermaelen
  • 16De Rossi
  • 18Lobont
  • 19Ramses Becker
  • 21Silva Duarte
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Carmine Russo

Match Stats

Home TeamCrotoneAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Crotone 0, Roma 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crotone 0, Roma 2.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lorenzo Crisetig.

Attempt saved. Marcello Trotta (Crotone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leonardo Capezzi.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Radja Nainggolan.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Federico Ceccherini (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marcello Trotta (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Boadu Maxwell Acosty.

Hand ball by Leonardo Capezzi (Crotone).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Mário Rui replaces Bruno Peres.

Attempt missed. Boadu Maxwell Acosty (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrea Nalini.

Offside, Roma. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Capezzi (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Marcello Trotta (Crotone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Nalini.

Substitution

Substitution, Crotone. Andrea Nalini replaces Aleksandar Tonev.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Daniele De Rossi replaces Mohamed Salah.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Tonev (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Crisetig.

Attempt blocked. Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Boadu Maxwell Acosty.

Goal!

Goal! Crotone 0, Roma 2. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Substitution

Substitution, Crotone. Marcello Trotta replaces Noe Dussenne.

Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Federico Ceccherini (Crotone).

Emerson (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Falcinelli (Crotone).

Offside, Crotone. Aleksandar Tonev tries a through ball, but Leonardo Capezzi is caught offside.

Foul by Emerson (Roma).

Aleandro Rosi (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bruno Peres (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kostas Manolas (Roma) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Crisetig (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Roma. Radja Nainggolan tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

Boadu Maxwell Acosty (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Emerson (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.

Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lorenzo Crisetig (Crotone).

Attempt saved. Boadu Maxwell Acosty (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

