Swansea City rejected bids for three leading players in January transfer window

Gylfi Sigurdsson is Swansea City's top scorer this season with nine goals

Swansea City rejected bids for three of their leading players during the January transfer window, chairman Huw Jenkins has revealed.

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, striker Fernando Llorente and centre-back Federico Fernandez were all linked with moves away from the Liberty Stadium.

Jenkins says they turned down "substantial offers" for the trio.

"I can confirm there was interest in Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fernando Llorente and Federico Fernandez," Jenkins said.

Writing in the match programme for Sunday's fixture against Leicester City, the chairman added: "Substantial offers were turned down during the window for all three of them because we felt they were vital to our cause."

The only first-team player to leave Swansea during the January transfer window was Wales left-back Neil Taylor, who joined Aston Villa in a deal which saw Ghana striker Jordan Ayew move the other way.

The Swans also signed winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven, midfielder Tom Carroll from Tottenham and left-back Martin Olsson from Norwich.