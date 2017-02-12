BBC Sport - Swansea 2-0 Leicester: Claudio Ranieri 'has full Foxes support'
I have support of everyone at Leicester - Ranieri
- From the section Football
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri believes he still has the full support of the fans and the club after were beaten 2-0 at Swansea.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 2-0 Leicester
Watch highlights of all Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired