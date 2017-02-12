Scottish Cup: Premiership top three get quarter-final home ties
Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen were all handed home ties after the draw for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
Holders Hibernian or Hearts will host the winners of another replay, between Clyde and Ayr United.
Celtic, already League Cup winners, will entertain Championship side St Mirren and Partick Thistle travel to Aberdeen in the two clear-cut ties.
Rangers host the winner of the replay between Hamilton Academical and Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.
Scottish Cup quarter-final draw
Aberdeen v Partick Thistle
Celtic v St Mirren
Hearts or Hibernian v Ayr United or Clyde
Rangers v Dunfermline Athletic or Hamilton Academical
Ties to be played over the weekend of 4/5 March.