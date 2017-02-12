BBC Sport - Burnley 1-1 Chelsea: Antonio Conte congratulates opponents
Conte congratulates 'very tough' Burnley
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte congratulates opponents Burnley after a "very tough" 1-1 Premier League draw for the league leaders away at Turf Moor.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea
Watch highlights of all Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, 22:00 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.
