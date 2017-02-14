Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1(3), Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Hamilton 1-1 Dunfermline (3-0 on pen)
Hamilton Accies secured a Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Rangers as Championship visitors Dunfermline Athletic failed to net on penalties.
The Pars took the lead in the replay when Callum Morris poked home from close range after defensive partner Lee Ashcroft had two headers blocked.
Dunfermline paid for missed chances when Hamilton equalised after Rakish Bingham scored from the penalty spot.
Extra-time followed without a goal and Accies went through after a shoot-out.
It not only denied the visitors a big pay day at Ibrox but also a third straight win at New Douglas Park against their Premiership hosts.
Pars build on solid foundations
The visitors had no cause to arrive at the SuperSeal Stadium in trepidation. They were on a run of only one loss in 13 games and might have won this tie in the first game at the weekend if they had been more accurate in front of goal.
There was a clear threat in the attacking pace and cleverness of the wide men, Kallum Higginbothm and Paul McMullan, while Nicky Clark and Michael Moffat dovetailed well up front.
The early authority, though, was built on the powerful midfield pairing of Nat Wedderburn and John Herron.
From that base, McMullan threatened with a low shot that flew wide then, from a corner kick, Hamilton failed to defend their lines.
First, Wedderburn's header returned the ball into the danger area, then Ashcroft twice won headers, the second one sending the ball to his central defensive partner, Morris, who scored with his head.
There might have been a second goal, too, just after half-time, when Moffat sent Clark through, but his first touch was heavy and that allowed the Hamilton goalkeeper Remi Matthews to block.
Hamilton fall flat
The home side set out to be in command of the game, playing three at the back to mark and cover Dunfermline's front two and three up front to provide attacking cut and thrust.
The reality, though, was that the team's display lacked intensity or purpose. The first-half was a trial for them, although Dougie Imrie will feel he should have converted with a half-volley on the cusp of half-time.
Hamilton enjoyed more possession after the break, with Massimo Donati having moved into midfield, but Rakish Bingham had his long-rage effort pushed away by Dunfermline goalkeeper Sean Murdoch.
Once Eamonn Brophy was on the field as a substitute, there was more substance to their attacking play.
Morris; from hero to villain
The scoreline might have changed on two second-half moments. The first came when Herron chipped over an empty goal after a Moffat effort was blocked by Matthews.
As urgency then gripped Hamilton's play, the home side felt they were due a penalty kick when Brophy's surging run into the penalty area ended with him tumbling to the ground.
Martin Canning's team was galvanised by the sense of injustice and, when Scott McCann ran into the penalty area, he was clearly tripped by Morris, who did not even complain about the awarded of a penalty kick, and Bingham converted to take the tie into extra-time.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Sean Murdoch saved from Murdoch and Bingham, but there was to be no decisive effort in extra-time.
Instead, the game was decided on penalties, with Dunfermline continuing their poor form from this spot this season.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Matthews
- 4Devlin
- 2SeaborneBooked at 18minsSubstituted forDonatiat 29'minutes
- 23McMannBooked at 98mins
- 16Watson
- 18MacKinnonBooked at 33mins
- 6GillespieSubstituted forSkondrasat 68'minutes
- 7Imrie
- 10RedmondBooked at 83mins
- 15BinghamSubstituted forCunninghamat 114'minutes
- 12KurtajSubstituted forBrophyat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Skondras
- 20Brophy
- 21Donati
- 28Cunningham
- 33Hughes
- 34Woods
- 39Adams
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 4Martin
- 22Morris
- 12Ashcroft
- 3Talbot
- 20HigginbothamSubstituted forCardleat 96'minutes
- 21Herron
- 8Wedderburn
- 18McMullanBooked at 70minsSubstituted forPatonat 96'minutes
- 37ClarkSubstituted forReillyat 69'minutes
- 9MoffatSubstituted forMcCabeat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Paton
- 10Hopkirk
- 11Cardle
- 16McCabe
- 17Reilly
- 31Morrison
- 43Hutton
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 1,222
