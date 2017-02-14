Clyde 1-2 Ayr United

The winner by Wardrope (second from right) came deep into extra-time

Michael Wardrope's header in the dying minutes of extra-time put Ayr United into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at the expense of a spirited Clyde.

The young midfielder nodded in Craig McGuffie's cross to set up a last-eight tie away to either Hearts or Hibernian.

Declan McDaid's 20-yard strike early in the game put Ayr ahead, but Clyde created plenty of chances.

And in-form David Gormley headed the Bully Wee level after 88 minutes before the extra-time heartache.

The League Two hosts had been unbeaten in nine games against Ayr at Broadwood and were looking for a seventh straight win over the Honest Men in Cumbernauld.

But it is Ayr, whose only other win in their last 13 games came against Queen's Park in the previous round, who reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.

It was Ayr youth product Wardrope's first goal of the season and proved to be a highly important one, despite being a tad harsh on the home side, who visiting boss Ian McCall felt deserved to win the game.

Hearts assistant head coach Austin MacPhee was at Broadwood to watch who his side might face if they get the better of Hibs next week.

One thing the Northern Irishman will have noted is the potency of former Partick Thistle midfielder McDaid's right foot, which unleashed a terrific low drive from outside the box to beat Quinn at his near post after good work by Alan Forrest.

David Gormely (left) equalised for Clyde

Barry Ferguson's Clyde had two great chances either side of that goal. MacDonald's lob landed just the wrong side of the post and Higgins hit his own 20-yard drive narrowly wide as well.

MacDonald would have two further chances saved by Fleming before United's Brian Gilmour spurned an excellent opportunity from 10 yards out - the midfielder controlling a cross well but lifting the shot well over the crossbar.

Gormley, a goalscorer in the 1-1 draw at Somerset Park on Saturday, played in Higgins again perfectly before the break, but he dragged his effort wide of the far post.

The second half started in just as lively a manner. Clyde winger Scott Ferguson created space for himself nicely and got a shot away that the Ayr defence blocked.

At the other end, McDaid fizzed another effort wide and Ayr substitute Michael Rose went close from distance too.

Both sides had penalty shouts - with Clyde appealing when Scott Ferguson was felled and Ayr making their claims when Chris Smith appeared to bring down McDaid, who was booked for a dive.

Gormley brought Clyde level with a brilliant header from Scott Linton's corner and substitute Aaron Millar put a good chance wide in extra-time.

With the game a couple of minutes away from penalties, Wardrope got on the end of McGuffie's delivery from the left to bundle a header into the bottom corner.

Match reaction

Clyde manager Barry Ferguson: "The boys are disappointed, but I think we were the better team.

"I said to the boys that football can be cruel sometimes and it was certainly cruel to us - we deserved it.

"If you had a neutral at the game tonight, you would think we were the Championship team and they were the League Two team.

"That's not being disrespectful to Ayr because we wish them all the best in the next round.

"I'm just disappointed because some of our players will not get the chance to play at places like Easter Road or Tynecastle."

Ayr United manager Ian McCall: "It's great for our club to come from where we were a couple of years ago to get into the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

"But I must admit I felt Clyde deserved to win tonight - I don't think we deserved to go through.

"Although after Saturday, when Barry Ferguson said they deserved a draw, I thought it should have been 4-0 to us at half-time on Saturday.

"One key moment of the game was what looked like a penalty for a foul on Declan McDaid. There was contact and it looked like a stone-wall penalty and that would have killed the game.

"I'm delighted for Mick Wardrope and I'm delighted we're in the hat for the last eight."