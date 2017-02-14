Match ends, Clyde 1, Ayr United 2.
Clyde 1-2 Ayr United
Michael Wardrope's header in the dying minutes of extra-time put Ayr United into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at the expense of a spirited Clyde.
The young midfielder nodded in Craig McGuffie's cross to set up a last-eight tie away to either Hearts or Hibernian.
Declan McDaid's 20-yard strike early in the game put Ayr ahead, but Clyde created plenty of chances.
And in-form David Gormley headed the Bully Wee level after 88 minutes before the extra-time heartache.
The League Two hosts had been unbeaten in nine games against Ayr at Broadwood and were looking for a seventh straight win over the Honest Men in Cumbernauld.
But it is Ayr, whose only other win in their last 13 games came against Queen's Park in the previous round, who reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.
It was Ayr youth product Wardrope's first goal of the season and proved to be a highly important one, despite being a tad harsh on the home side, who visiting boss Ian McCall felt deserved to win the game.
Hearts assistant head coach Austin MacPhee was at Broadwood to watch who his side might face if they get the better of Hibs next week.
One thing the Northern Irishman will have noted is the potency of former Partick Thistle midfielder McDaid's right foot, which unleashed a terrific low drive from outside the box to beat Quinn at his near post after good work by Alan Forrest.
Barry Ferguson's Clyde had two great chances either side of that goal. MacDonald's lob landed just the wrong side of the post and Higgins hit his own 20-yard drive narrowly wide as well.
MacDonald would have two further chances saved by Fleming before United's Brian Gilmour spurned an excellent opportunity from 10 yards out - the midfielder controlling a cross well but lifting the shot well over the crossbar.
Gormley, a goalscorer in the 1-1 draw at Somerset Park on Saturday, played in Higgins again perfectly before the break, but he dragged his effort wide of the far post.
The second half started in just as lively a manner. Clyde winger Scott Ferguson created space for himself nicely and got a shot away that the Ayr defence blocked.
At the other end, McDaid fizzed another effort wide and Ayr substitute Michael Rose went close from distance too.
Both sides had penalty shouts - with Clyde appealing when Scott Ferguson was felled and Ayr making their claims when Chris Smith appeared to bring down McDaid, who was booked for a dive.
Gormley brought Clyde level with a brilliant header from Scott Linton's corner and substitute Aaron Millar put a good chance wide in extra-time.
With the game a couple of minutes away from penalties, Wardrope got on the end of McGuffie's delivery from the left to bundle a header into the bottom corner.
Match reaction
Clyde manager Barry Ferguson: "The boys are disappointed, but I think we were the better team.
"I said to the boys that football can be cruel sometimes and it was certainly cruel to us - we deserved it.
"If you had a neutral at the game tonight, you would think we were the Championship team and they were the League Two team.
"That's not being disrespectful to Ayr because we wish them all the best in the next round.
"I'm just disappointed because some of our players will not get the chance to play at places like Easter Road or Tynecastle."
Ayr United manager Ian McCall: "It's great for our club to come from where we were a couple of years ago to get into the last eight of the Scottish Cup.
"But I must admit I felt Clyde deserved to win tonight - I don't think we deserved to go through.
"Although after Saturday, when Barry Ferguson said they deserved a draw, I thought it should have been 4-0 to us at half-time on Saturday.
"One key moment of the game was what looked like a penalty for a foul on Declan McDaid. There was contact and it looked like a stone-wall penalty and that would have killed the game.
"I'm delighted for Mick Wardrope and I'm delighted we're in the hat for the last eight."
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Quinn
- 16Johnston
- 23Perry
- 5Smith
- 4McNiffSubstituted forFlynnat 69'minutes
- 17FergusonSubstituted forMillarat 85'minutes
- 2McNeil
- 11HigginsSubstituted forMcGovernat 111'minutes
- 6McLaughlinSubstituted forLintonat 77'minutes
- 18MacDonald
- 9GormleyBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 7Linton
- 8Flynn
- 15Sweeney
- 19Davidson
- 20Millar
- 21Gibson
- 24McGovern
Ayr
- 1Fleming
- 2DevlinBooked at 93mins
- 6MurphyBooked at 104mins
- 22Balatoni
- 18Meggatt
- 4GilmourSubstituted forMcKenzieat 99'minutes
- 23Docherty
- 14CairneySubstituted forWardropeat 106'minutes
- 12HarkinsSubstituted forMcGuffieat 86'minutes
- 10ForrestSubstituted forRoseat 58'minutes
- 11McDaidBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 5Rose
- 16Adams
- 17McKenzie
- 19Hart
- 20Wardrope
- 21McGuffie
- 26McKenna
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 965
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away15
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Clyde 1, Ayr United 2.
Philip Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean McKenzie (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Ayr United 2. Michael Wardrope (Ayr United) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig McGuffie.
Foul by Aaron Millar (Clyde).
Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jon Paul McGovern replaces Sean Higgins.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Docherty.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Clyde).
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Wardrope replaces Paul Cairney.
Foul by Matthew Flynn (Clyde).
Paul Cairney (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Clyde 1, Ayr United 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Clyde 1, Ayr United 1.
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Aaron Millar (Clyde).
Booking
Peter Murphy (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Conrad Balatoni (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris Smith (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Aaron Millar (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ross Perry.
David Gormley (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Paul Cairney (Ayr United) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Matthew Flynn (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Sean McKenzie replaces Brian Gilmour.
Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Aaron Millar (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Peter MacDonald (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Ayr United).
Peter MacDonald (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Ayr United).
Philip Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Cairney (Ayr United).
First Half Extra Time begins Clyde 1, Ayr United 1.