Cagliari 0-2 Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain scored two as Juventus marked boss Max Allegri's 100th Serie A match in charge with a win that leaves them seven points clear at the top.
Higuain dinked a shot past Cagliari keeper Rafael from Claudio Marchisio's pass before half-time.
He later slid Paulo Dybala's pass under Rafael early in the second half to become this season's joint top scorer in Serie A with 18 goals.
Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella was sent off for two bookable offences.
Barella, the home side's best player, was already on a yellow card when he caught substitute Miralem Pjanic late from a Juventus throw-in.
Allegri's side recorded a fifth successive Serie A win, restoring their seven-point lead after it had been cut by wins for Napoli on Friday and Roma earlier on Sunday.
Roma's 2-0 win at Crotone moved then above Napoli into second - and came with a goal and a penalty miss from Edin Dzeko, who is level with Higuain on 18 league goals.
100 up for committed Allegri
Juventus' manager has been linked with the job at Arsenal in recent days, amid speculation that Arsene Wenger may leave at the end of the season.
Allegri dismissed those suggestions before Sunday's visit to his former club, stating he is happy in Turin and he hopes for "another 300 or 400 games" as Juve boss.
He has every reason to want to stay at present - his team have responded brilliantly to the tactical switches he has made since a surprising 2-1 league defeat at Fiorentina on 15 January.
That result prompted Allegri to abandon his 3-5-2 set-up in favour of a 4-2-3-1 formation so he could accommodate all of his key attacking players.
It has worked, as Juve have won five league games in a row since the change, without conceding a goal.
They were ruthless when their chances came; they waited 37 minutes for a breakthrough, scoring with their first serious effort on goal through Higuain, then broke from a Cagliari corner for a stylish second shortly after half-time.
Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon was troubled just once, turning aside a 20-yard shot from Fabio Pisacane; at the other end, Rafael made a superb late save to stop Dybala's close-range header after Mario Mandzukic had hit the bar.
Serie A round-up
England goalkeeper Joe Hart enjoyed a victory mixed with frustration, as Torino beat bottom club Pescara 5-3, having been five goals up before conceding three in a sloppy last 16 minutes.
Andrea Belotti scored twice for Torino to take his season's total in Serie A to 17, but the home side lost their way, with Arlind Ajeti conceding an astonishing dragged backheel flick own goal as the visitors fought back.
Inter Milan overcame the absences of Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic - and the disappointment of last weekend's defeat by Juventus - to beat Empoli 2-0 and move into fifth, with Eder scoring the first and creating the second for Antonio Candreva. Atalanta rare fourth after winning 3-1 at Palermo.
Roberto Inglese got over the disappointment of seeing an early penalty saved by scoring his first Serie A hat-trick as Chievo won 3-1 at 10-man Sassuolo, while Sampdoria scored three in the last 10 minutes to earn a 3-1 victory over Bologna.
Line-ups
Cagliari
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 19PisacaneSubstituted forPadoinat 82'minutes
- 2Bruno Alves
- 24Capuano
- 3IslaBooked at 78mins
- 4DessenaSubstituted forIonitaat 62'minutes
- 8Di GennaroBooked at 85mins
- 18BarellaBooked at 67mins
- 29Murru
- 25Sau
- 22BorrielloSubstituted forIbarboat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Miangue
- 13Colombo
- 20Padoin
- 21Ionita
- 26Crosta
- 28Vasconcellos Ferreira
- 30Deiola
- 32Ibarbo
- 35Salamon
- 77Tachtsidis
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26LichtsteinerBooked at 12mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3ChielliniBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRuganiat 18'minutes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 6Khedira
- 8MarchisioBooked at 43minsSubstituted forPjanicat 67'minutes
- 7CuadradoBooked at 57mins
- 21DybalaSubstituted forLeminaat 90+1'minutes
- 17MandzukicBooked at 90mins
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 5Pjanic
- 18Lemina
- 20Pjaca
- 22Asamoah
- 23Dani Alves
- 24Rugani
- 25Murara Neto
- 27Sturaro
- 28Rincón
- 32Audero
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cagliari 0, Juventus 2.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).
Attempt saved. Davide Di Gennaro (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Artur Ionita.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mario Lemina replaces Paulo Dybala.
Booking
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Davide Di Gennaro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Marco Sau (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Artur Ionita (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davide Di Gennaro with a cross.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Simone Padoin (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Davide Di Gennaro (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Davide Di Gennaro (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Simone Padoin replaces Fabio Pisacane.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Capuano.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Mauricio Isla (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mauricio Isla (Cagliari).
Attempt missed. Bruno Alves (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sami Khedira (Juventus).
Víctor Ibarbo (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Víctor Ibarbo replaces Marco Borriello.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sami Khedira (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Capuano (Cagliari).
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Alves (Cagliari) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Davide Di Gennaro with a cross.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Fabio Pisacane (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.