Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Celta de Vigo 2.
Atlético Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo
Fernando Torres scored one of the goals of the season - then missed a penalty - before Atletico Madrid made a late comeback to beat Celta Vigo in La Liga.
Torres scored with an outrageous hooked lob after Gustavo Cabral had headed the visitors in front.
He then hit the bar for Atletico's third penalty miss in three games.
John Guidetti swept Celta back in front, but Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann scored in the final four minutes as Atletico climbed to fourth.
Carrasco's equaliser was a sweet volley from the edge of the penalty area, while Griezmann sidefooted in substitute Kevin Gameiro's knockdown from seven yards.
There was still time for Gameiro to turn Carrasco's low cross against the bar from three yards in a breathless finish.
The comeback completed a miserable few days for Celta, who had to call off last Sunday's match against Real Madrid because of storm damage to their stadium, and were then denied a Copa del Rey final place as they lost to Alaves on Wednesday.
For Atletico, the one downside in victory was their continuing failure from penalties; Torres' miss came after Griezmann had a kick saved during last weekend's win over Leganes, while Gameiro fired another over as they went out of the Copa del Rey at Barcelona on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in La Liga on Sunday, third-placed Sevilla returned to form with a 1-0 win at Las Palmas, secured by Joaquin Correa's first La Liga goal, 10 minutes from the end.
Jorge Sampaoli's side, who are three points off the top, had lost ground on leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona after collecting one point from their previous two matches.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 1Moyá
- 20JuanfranSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
- 15Savic
- 19Hernández
- 3Filipe Luis
- 6Koke
- 14GabiBooked at 90mins
- 8ÑíguezSubstituted forCorreaat 72'minutes
- 10Carrasco
- 9TorresSubstituted forGameiroat 76'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 11Correa
- 16Vrsaljko
- 21Gameiro
- 22Partey
- 23Gaitán
- 24Giménez
- 25Campos Moreira
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 2Mallo
- 22Cabral
- 24Roncaglia
- 19Castro OttoBooked at 74mins
- 16Sánchez RuizSubstituted forWassat 64'minutes
- 6Radoja
- 8Hernández
- 10Iago AspasSubstituted forDíazat 85'minutes
- 9GuidettiBooked at 42mins
- 11SistoSubstituted forBongondaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fontàs Prat
- 5Díaz
- 7Bongonda
- 13Blanco
- 18Wass
- 20Gómez
- 25Rossi
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 30,323
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Celta de Vigo 2.
Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Attempt saved. Gustavo Cabral (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Díaz.
Booking
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Guidetti (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Celta de Vigo 2. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Jonny (Celta de Vigo) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Bongonda with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Celta de Vigo 2. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt missed. Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gabi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Facundo Roncaglia.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabi.
Foul by Theo Bongonda (Celta de Vigo).
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Marcelo Díaz replaces Iago Aspas.
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabi with a through ball.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo).
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Koke.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Celta de Vigo 2. John Guidetti (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Attempt missed. John Guidetti (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Fernando Torres.
Booking
Jonny (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Theo Bongonda (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Saúl Ñíguez because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Theo Bongonda replaces Pione Sisto.
Nemanja Radoja (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Pablo Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Daniel Wass replaces Jozabed.
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fernando Torres with a cross.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gabi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Facundo Roncaglia.