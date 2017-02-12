Atlético Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has scored five La Liga goals this season

Fernando Torres scored one of the goals of the season - then missed a penalty - before Atletico Madrid made a late comeback to beat Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Torres scored with an outrageous hooked lob after Gustavo Cabral had headed the visitors in front.

He then hit the bar for Atletico's third penalty miss in three games.

John Guidetti swept Celta back in front, but Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann scored in the final four minutes as Atletico climbed to fourth.

Carrasco's equaliser was a sweet volley from the edge of the penalty area, while Griezmann sidefooted in substitute Kevin Gameiro's knockdown from seven yards.

There was still time for Gameiro to turn Carrasco's low cross against the bar from three yards in a breathless finish.

Torres' first-half penalty struck the underside of the bar

The comeback completed a miserable few days for Celta, who had to call off last Sunday's match against Real Madrid because of storm damage to their stadium, and were then denied a Copa del Rey final place as they lost to Alaves on Wednesday.

For Atletico, the one downside in victory was their continuing failure from penalties; Torres' miss came after Griezmann had a kick saved during last weekend's win over Leganes, while Gameiro fired another over as they went out of the Copa del Rey at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in La Liga on Sunday, third-placed Sevilla returned to form with a 1-0 win at Las Palmas, secured by Joaquin Correa's first La Liga goal, 10 minutes from the end.

Jorge Sampaoli's side, who are three points off the top, had lost ground on leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona after collecting one point from their previous two matches.