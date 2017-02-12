Adam Federici: Bournemouth goalkeeper out for season

Adam Federici joined Bournemouth from Reading in 2015

Bournemouth and Australia goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on damaged knee cartilage.

Federici, 32, who has made five appearances for the Cherries this term, suffered the injury in training.

"It's a real blow for us to lose Adam," said manager Eddie Howe, whose team host Manchester City on Monday.

"But knowing his character, he will dig deep and work hard to get back to fitness."