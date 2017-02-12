Scottish Gossip: Rangers seek replacement for Mark Warburton, Celtic challenge

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The English League Managers Association have been instructed to seek more than £1m in compensation from Rangers for departing coaching team Mark Warburton Davie Weir and Frank McParland. (Sun)

"It's essential I retain a dignified silence," says Mark Warburton in response to a scathing statement from Rangers chairman Dave King. "I can't become embroiled in a war of words." (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers challenges his squad to claim a sixth successive title by a 50-point margin. The champions are currently 27-points in front. (Sun)

Alex McLeish, who managed Rangers between 2001 and 2006 and won seven trophies, is the favourite to land the Ibrox job on a temporary basis. (Sunday Express)

Frank de Boer says Rangers are 'a fantastic club' but plays down links to job as he plans coaching return. (Mail on Sunday)

Hearts playmaker Malaury Martin says he will take today's Edinburgh derby in his stride since he left hometown club Nice to join arch-rivals Monaco. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hibs assistant Garry Parker admits he'd happily settle for a draw at Tynecastle - as long as the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie ended the same way as the replay last season. Hibs beat Hearts at Easter Road and went on to lift the trophy. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd reckons Billy Davies is the man the Ibrox club should go for to replace Mark Warburton. (Sun)

Another former Ibrox player, Ian Murray, says Alex McLeish is the "outstanding candidate" to make a return to Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers have sent midfielder Jordan Rossiter to the FA's top medics at St George's Park in a bid to cure the back injury that has kept him out of action for more than five months. (Sunday Mail)