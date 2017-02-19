Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen

From the section

Peter Pawlett's deflected strike with five minutes left saw Aberdeen snatch victory

Late goals from substitutes Jayden Stockley and Peter Pawlett saw Aberdeen come from behind to snatch a 13th straight league win over Kilmarnock.

Rory McKenzie's deflected strike just before half-time gave Killie caretaker boss Lee McCulloch a perfect start.

Kris Boyd might have added a second but Kenny McLean twice came close to an equaliser before Stockley struck.

The giant striker punished hesitation by Killie substitute Miles Addison before Pawlett's deflected shot won it.

Addison, who only entered the fray after 79 minutes, was again at fault for the winner as all the hosts' diligence unravelled in the closing minutes.

Victory was a ninth in 10 Premiership matches for the Dons, who move to within 24 points of leaders Celtic, and six points clear of Rangers, ahead of their visit to Dundee to Sunday.

