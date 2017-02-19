Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock1Aberdeen2

Kilmarnock 1-2 Aberdeen

Peter Pawlett scores Aberdeen's winner against Kilmarnock
Peter Pawlett's deflected strike with five minutes left saw Aberdeen snatch victory

Late goals from substitutes Jayden Stockley and Peter Pawlett saw Aberdeen come from behind to snatch a 13th straight league win over Kilmarnock.

Rory McKenzie's deflected strike just before half-time gave Killie caretaker boss Lee McCulloch a perfect start.

Kris Boyd might have added a second but Kenny McLean twice came close to an equaliser before Stockley struck.

The giant striker punished hesitation by Killie substitute Miles Addison before Pawlett's deflected shot won it.

Addison, who only entered the fray after 79 minutes, was again at fault for the winner as all the hosts' diligence unravelled in the closing minutes.

Victory was a ninth in 10 Premiership matches for the Dons, who move to within 24 points of leaders Celtic, and six points clear of Rangers, ahead of their visit to Dundee to Sunday.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 17Woodman
  • 27Hendrie
  • 8DickerBooked at 79mins
  • 20Ajer
  • 24Taylor
  • 11Jones
  • 3SmithSubstituted forAddisonat 77'minutes
  • 18LongstaffSubstituted forUmerahat 88'minutes
  • 7McKenzieBooked at 67mins
  • 19SammonSubstituted forWilsonat 82'minutes
  • 9Boyd

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Addison
  • 6Smith
  • 13Umerah
  • 16Boyd
  • 25Roberts
  • 36Wilson

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 5Taylor
  • 6ReynoldsSubstituted forShinnieat 45'minutes
  • 4ConsidineSubstituted forStockleyat 72'minutes
  • 10McGinn
  • 22Jack
  • 7McLeanBooked at 87mins
  • 11HayesBooked at 56mins
  • 8ChristieSubstituted forPawlettat 72'minutes
  • 9Rooney

Substitutes

  • 3Shinnie
  • 15O'Connor
  • 16Pawlett
  • 17Stockley
  • 25Alexander
  • 26Wright
  • 39Storey
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
3,972

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 2.

Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay in match Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Josh Umerah replaces Sean Longstaff.

Booking

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).

Goal!

Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 2. Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 1. Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenny McLean.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Iain Wilson replaces Conor Sammon because of an injury.

Booking

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen).

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Miles Addison replaces Steven Smith.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.

Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Sean Longstaff (Kilmarnock).

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Stockley replaces Andrew Considine because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Peter Pawlett replaces Ryan Christie.

Sean Longstaff (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niall McGinn (Aberdeen).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Conor Sammon (Kilmarnock) because of an injury.

Booking

Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kristoffer Ajer (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Conor Sammon.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.

Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Luke Hendrie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).

Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Celtic2524105173
2Aberdeen2515462649
3Rangers241275643
4Hearts2510871438
5St Johnstone251078237
6Partick Thistle256811-626
7Kilmarnock2551010-1925
8Dundee246612-1024
9Ross County255911-1624
10Motherwell256613-1924
11Hamilton2531210-1221
12Inverness CT2531012-1719
View full Scottish Premiership table

