Dundee 2-1 Rangers

Kevin Holt takes the praise from his Dundee team-mates after scoring the second goal

Mark O'Hara and Kevin Holt grabbed the goals as Dundee earned their first home league win over Rangers since 1992.

Henrik Ojamaa set up the opener, delivering from the left for O'Hara to finish from 10 yards.

Holt scored direct from a free-kick, the ball curling along the face of goal and beyond Wes Foderingham.

Joe Garner reduced the deficit after the break when he cracked a fine drive past Scott Bain from 20 yards, but that was as good as it got for Rangers.

The result sends Dundee into the top six and leaves Rangers six points adrift of second-place Aberdeen, who came from behind to beat Kilmarnock 2-1 at Rugby Park earlier on Sunday.

