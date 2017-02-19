Scottish Premiership
Dundee 2-1 Rangers

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport

Kevin Holt takes the praise from his Dundee team-mates after scoring the second goal
Kevin Holt takes the praise from his Dundee team-mates after scoring the second goal

Mark O'Hara and Kevin Holt grabbed the goals as Dundee earned their first home league win over Rangers since 1992.

Henrik Ojamaa set up the opener, delivering from the left for O'Hara to finish from 10 yards.

Holt scored direct from a free-kick, the ball curling along the face of goal and beyond Wes Foderingham.

Joe Garner reduced the deficit after the break when he cracked a fine drive past Scott Bain from 20 yards, but that was as good as it got for Rangers.

The result sends Dundee into the top six and leaves Rangers six points adrift of second-place Aberdeen, who came from behind to beat Kilmarnock 2-1 at Rugby Park earlier on Sunday.

More to follow...

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Bain
  • 30Kerr
  • 3Holt
  • 16EtxabegurenBooked at 60mins
  • 6O'Dea
  • 14O'Hara
  • 33Wighton
  • 4Vincent
  • 18McGowan
  • 22OjamaaSubstituted forWilliamsat 82'minutes
  • 21Haber

Substitutes

  • 7Hateley
  • 11Williams
  • 17Ross
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 26Gadzhalov
  • 46Gourlay
  • 55Gomis

Rangers

  • 1Foderingham
  • 2Tavernier
  • 17Hodson
  • 4Kiernan
  • 3HillSubstituted forWilsonat 30'minutes
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forHoltat 78'minutes
  • 20Hyndman
  • 10McKaySubstituted forForresterat 78'minutes
  • 7GarnerBooked at 63mins
  • 9Miller
  • 33Waghorn

Substitutes

  • 6Wilson
  • 14Dodoo
  • 15Forrester
  • 23Holt
  • 25Alnwick
  • 29O'Halloran
  • 64Houston
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
9,017

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee 2, Rangers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Rangers 1.

Attempt saved. James Vincent (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

(Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rob Kiernan (Rangers).

Harry Forrester (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Kerr (Dundee).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

Attempt saved. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Danny Williams replaces Henrik Ojamaa.

Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Harry Forrester replaces Barrie McKay.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Jason Holt replaces Andy Halliday.

Danny Wilson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee).

Danny Wilson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.

Attempt missed. Darren O'Dea (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rob Kiernan (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee).

Darren O'Dea (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Garner (Rangers).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

Barrie McKay (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Wighton (Dundee).

Foul by Andy Halliday (Rangers).

Marcus Haber (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Joe Garner (Rangers).

Kostadin Gadzhalov (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Joe Garner (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 2, Rangers 1. Joe Garner (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee).

Barrie McKay (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th February 2017

View all Scottish Premiership scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Celtic2524105173
2Aberdeen2515462649
3Rangers251276543
4Hearts2510871438
5St Johnstone251078237
6Dundee257612-927
7Partick Thistle256811-626
8Kilmarnock2551010-1925
9Ross County255911-1624
10Motherwell256613-1924
11Hamilton2531210-1221
12Inverness CT2531012-1719
View full Scottish Premiership table

