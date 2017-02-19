Match ends, Dundee 2, Rangers 1.
Dundee 2-1 Rangers
Mark O'Hara and Kevin Holt grabbed the goals as Dundee earned their first home league win over Rangers since 1992.
Henrik Ojamaa set up the opener, delivering from the left for O'Hara to finish from 10 yards.
Holt scored direct from a free-kick, the ball curling along the face of goal and beyond Wes Foderingham.
Joe Garner reduced the deficit after the break when he cracked a fine drive past Scott Bain from 20 yards, but that was as good as it got for Rangers.
The result sends Dundee into the top six and leaves Rangers six points adrift of second-place Aberdeen, who came from behind to beat Kilmarnock 2-1 at Rugby Park earlier on Sunday.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 30Kerr
- 3Holt
- 16EtxabegurenBooked at 60mins
- 6O'Dea
- 14O'Hara
- 33Wighton
- 4Vincent
- 18McGowan
- 22OjamaaSubstituted forWilliamsat 82'minutes
- 21Haber
Substitutes
- 7Hateley
- 11Williams
- 17Ross
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 26Gadzhalov
- 46Gourlay
- 55Gomis
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 17Hodson
- 4Kiernan
- 3HillSubstituted forWilsonat 30'minutes
- 16HallidaySubstituted forHoltat 78'minutes
- 20Hyndman
- 10McKaySubstituted forForresterat 78'minutes
- 7GarnerBooked at 63mins
- 9Miller
- 33Waghorn
Substitutes
- 6Wilson
- 14Dodoo
- 15Forrester
- 23Holt
- 25Alnwick
- 29O'Halloran
- 64Houston
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 9,017
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Rangers 1.
Attempt saved. James Vincent (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
(Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rob Kiernan (Rangers).
Harry Forrester (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Kerr (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Danny Williams replaces Henrik Ojamaa.
Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Harry Forrester replaces Barrie McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Jason Holt replaces Andy Halliday.
Danny Wilson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee).
Danny Wilson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.
Attempt missed. Darren O'Dea (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rob Kiernan (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee).
Darren O'Dea (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Rangers).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Barrie McKay (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Wighton (Dundee).
Foul by Andy Halliday (Rangers).
Marcus Haber (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Joe Garner (Rangers).
Kostadin Gadzhalov (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Joe Garner (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 2, Rangers 1. Joe Garner (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee).
Barrie McKay (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.