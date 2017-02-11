BBC Sport - West Ham 2-2 West Brom: Slaven Bilic says referee Michael Oliver was 'awful'
Referee was awful, says Bilic
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic describes the performance of referee Michael Oliver during his side's 2-2 draw with West Brom as "awful" and says feels "bitter" about the result.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-2 West Brom
Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
