BBC Sport - West Ham 2-2 West Brom: Tony Pulis happy with draw

Referee got decisions right - Pulis

West Brom boss Tony Pulis praises the referee's performance during his side's 2-2 draw at West Ham, despite opposite number Slaven Bilic's protestations.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-2 West Brom

Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

  • From the section iPlayer

