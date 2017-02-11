BBC Sport - West Ham 2-2 West Brom: Tony Pulis happy with draw
Referee got decisions right - Pulis
- From the section Football
West Brom boss Tony Pulis praises the referee's performance during his side's 2-2 draw at West Ham, despite opposite number Slaven Bilic's protestations.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-2 West Brom
Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day, 22:30 GMT, on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired