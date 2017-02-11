Mauricio Pochettino: Spurs boss questions side's title desire

Pochettino's side managed just two shots on target at Anfield

Tottenham showed a "lack of desire" to win the Premier League with their first-half display in the 2-0 loss at Liverpool, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Sadio Mane scored twice in 18 first-half minutes at Anfield as second-placed Tottenham disappointed.

"If you start a game like we start then it is very difficult," said Pochettino.

"It is difficult to fight for the Premier League if you show that lack of desire to play for a win."

Chelsea can extend their lead at the top if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, and Pochettino added: "If Chelsea go 12 points clear it is a big problem."

Spurs have won just twice on the road since 24 September, including defeats at Chelsea and Manchester United in addition to draws at fellow top-six rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

In their last 17 meetings with the other top six sides away from home, Pochettino's team has won just once.

"In the first 45 minutes you saw a team that is not ready to fight for the Premier League," the Argentine told BT Sport.

"We are in a position that is up to us. But if you show like today that you cannot cope with the pressure then it is difficult to challenge and fight for the Premier League."