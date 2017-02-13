Footballer Amari Morgan-Smith speaks to BBC Radio Gloucestershire about the experience of being drugs tested, as BBC Sport finds that at least 39% of players who played in the English Football League in 2015-16 were not drugs tested by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad).

The 27-year-old Cheltenham Town striker, who was subject to a random drugs test from Ukad earlier this season following a League Two game, was speaking in December, prior to joining National League club York City on loan until May.

Official figures also show there were no tests in the National League.

Interview by BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Ian Randall.