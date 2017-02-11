BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-4 Southampton: Puel delighted with 'fantastic' win
Puel delighted with 'fantastic' victory
- From the section Football
Manager Claude Puel describes Southampton's 4-0 win over Sunderland as "fantastic" after his side picked up their first points on the road in 2017.
MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 0-4 Southampton
Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 2230 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.
