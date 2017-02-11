BBC Sport - Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton: Koeman - Clean sheet is really positive

Everton clean sheet really positive - Koeman

Everton boss Ronald Koeman describes his side's clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough as "really positive" after the stalemate extends their unbeaten league run to eight games.

MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton

Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 2230 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

