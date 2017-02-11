BBC Sport - Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton: Koeman - Clean sheet is really positive
Everton clean sheet really positive - Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton boss Ronald Koeman describes his side's clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough as "really positive" after the stalemate extends their unbeaten league run to eight games.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton
Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 2230 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.
