Cardiff City: Neil Warnock revels in one of his 'best' wins, against Leeds

Neil Warnock is a former Leeds United manager

Neil Warnock has described his Cardiff City's 2-0 Championship win at former club Leeds as one of the best of his 37-year managerial career.

Sean Morrison and Kenneth Zohore struck after the interval.

"It's the best performance by a mile since I've been at the club," said Warnock after Cardiff rose to 14th.

"It's the best away performance in the circumstances probably not far off of me being a manager because it was almost complete."

Warnock was as pleased with goalkeeper Allan McGregor keeping a clean sheet as the goals that earned victory.

Centre-halves Morrison and Sol Bamba also impressed the Bluebirds boss.

"Even the save at the end kept a clean sheet, which I wanted," said Warnock, whose management career began at Gainsborough in 1980.

"But the two centre halves I thought were outstanding, Morrison and Bamba.

"I said to those two, especially Sol, you don't have to prove anything, just be a centre half today.

"Don't start dribbling and doing stupid things, well the Leeds fans expect him to and I thought he played a typical centre-half role.

"The full-backs were good. Greg [Halford] did his job I think on [Pablo] Hernandez."