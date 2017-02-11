BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp excited by 'perfect Sunday' after win
Klopp excited by 'perfect Sunday' after win
Manager Jurgen Klopp is delighted by Liverpool's "fantastic" 2-0 win over Tottenham and looks forward to a "perfect Sunday" now his side's winless league run has come to an end after five games.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham
