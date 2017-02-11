BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp excited by 'perfect Sunday' after win

Klopp excited by 'perfect Sunday' after win

Manager Jurgen Klopp is delighted by Liverpool's "fantastic" 2-0 win over Tottenham and looks forward to a "perfect Sunday" now his side's winless league run has come to an end after five games.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

